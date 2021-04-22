PADUCAH — Former Kentucky basketball player Terrence Clarke has died in Los Angeles, UK Athletics confirmed Thursday night. He was 19 years old.
NBC Lexington affiliate LEX18 reports Clarke and BJ Boston, another former Wildcat from this past season, were leaving a workout in LA when they got into a car crash. The LA Valley Traffic Division told LEX18 Clarke was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Clarke declared for the NBA Draft back in March. During his one season with Kentucky, Clarke played in just eight games due to an injury. In those games, he averaged 9.6 points per game, scoring a season high 22 points against Georgia Tech back in December.
"I am absolutely gutted and sick tonight," Kentucky head coach John Calipari said in a statement Thursday night. "A young person who we all love has just lost his life too soon, one with all of his dreams and hopes ahead of him. Terrence Clarke was a beautiful kid, someone who owned the room with his personality, smile and joy. People gravitated to him, and to hear we have lost him is just hard for all of us to comprehend right now. We are all in shock.
"Terrence's teammates and brothers loved him and are absolutely devastated. They know we are here for them for whatever they need," Calipari said. "I am on my way to Los Angeles to be with his mother and his brother to help wherever I can. This will be a difficult period for all those who know and love Terrence, and I would ask that everyone take a moment tonight to say a prayer for Terrence and his family. May he rest in peace."
Mitch Barnhart, UK Director of Athletics, said "We are stunned by this sudden, heartbreaking tragedy."
"Terrence was a young man who was so full of life and so full of promise. We hurt and grieve with his family, his friends, and his teammates and coaches, and our prayers are with all of them in this unimaginable loss," Barnhart said.