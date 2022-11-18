CONWAY, S.C. - UMass guard Noah Fernandes nailed a fadeaway three-point buzzer-beater to stun Murray State 71-69 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational semifinals.
Despite leading by as much as 10 late in the second half, Murray State couldn't hold off a late run from the Minutemen in the final minutes.
JaCobi Wood gave the Racers a 69-68 lead with seven seconds left, but couldn't slow down Fernandes - who scored 14 points for UMass.
Wood led the Racers with 24 points. Jamari Smith added 14 points, and Rob Perry scored 11.
The Racers will now play in the third-place game on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. against the loser between Charlotte and Tulsa.