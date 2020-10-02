PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers say they're not going to let their unexpected week off derail their focus.
Pittsburgh's scheduled game against Tennessee was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the Titans.
The delay means the Steelers will have to end the regular season with 13 straight games, a prospect head coach Mike Tomlin says doesn't bother him one bit.
Pittsburgh is off to its best start in a decade behind the steady play of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
The 38-year-old Roethlisberger has thrown seven touchdowns against one interception through three games. Pittsburgh hosts Philadelphia in Week 5.