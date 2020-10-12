NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The NFL's ranks of undefeated teams should thin by one Tuesday night when the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans finally meet in a rescheduled game.
If testing and COVID-19 allows.
The Bills (4-0) have only had their schedule disrupted as they try to continue their best start in years.
The Titans (3-0) have become pariahs during the NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak.
They have been kept from their facility much of the past two weeks with 24 players and personnel testing positive.
Safety Kevin Byard says it's been tough the past two weeks but the Titans have no excuses at kickoff.