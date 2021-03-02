Union City used a 19-0 run in the first quarter to run away and hide as they blew out Humboldt 73-42 in the TSSAA Region 7A semifinals Tuesday night. The Golden Tornadoes made 12 three-pointers on the night, and were led by AJ Blackman's 25 points. Union City will face Madison Academic in the region championship on Thursday.

Below is the rest of Tuesday's reported high school scores:

Boys:

Graves County 82, Christian Fellowship 55

St. Mary 69, Livingston Central 54

University Heights 56, Webster County 51

Paducah Tilghman 70, Ballard Memorial 26

Mayfield 66, Hickman County 62

Lyon County 99, Trigg County 76

Caldwell County 59, Crittenden County 53 (OT)

McCracken County 87, Community Christian 49

Girls:

Calloway County 45, Christian Fellowship 33

Crittenden County 51, Caldwell County 48

Livingston Central 63, St. Mary 30

Lyon County 46, Daviess County 45

Marshall County 65, Murray 10

Mayfield 43, Hickman County 37

McCracken County 79, Community Christian 11

Paducah Tilghman 79, Ballard Memorial 58