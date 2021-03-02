Union City used a 19-0 run in the first quarter to run away and hide as they blew out Humboldt 73-42 in the TSSAA Region 7A semifinals Tuesday night. The Golden Tornadoes made 12 three-pointers on the night, and were led by AJ Blackman's 25 points. Union City will face Madison Academic in the region championship on Thursday.
Below is the rest of Tuesday's reported high school scores:
Boys:
Graves County 82, Christian Fellowship 55
St. Mary 69, Livingston Central 54
University Heights 56, Webster County 51
Paducah Tilghman 70, Ballard Memorial 26
Mayfield 66, Hickman County 62
Lyon County 99, Trigg County 76
Caldwell County 59, Crittenden County 53 (OT)
McCracken County 87, Community Christian 49
Girls:
Calloway County 45, Christian Fellowship 33
Crittenden County 51, Caldwell County 48
Livingston Central 63, St. Mary 30
Lyon County 46, Daviess County 45
Marshall County 65, Murray 10
Mayfield 43, Hickman County 37
McCracken County 79, Community Christian 11
Paducah Tilghman 79, Ballard Memorial 58