PADUCAH, KY -- The Union City softball team and Lake County baseball team punched their tickets to this years TSSAA State Tournament on Friday afternoon with wins in the state sectionals.
Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Friday, May 21st.
BASEBALL
Tennessee
Class 1A Sectional
Lake County 15, MAHS 0
South Fulton vs. Middle College - Saturday
Class 2A Sectional
Ripley 3, Westview 1
Kentucky
Calloway County 11, Crittenden County 1
St. Mary 17, Fulton City 0
SOFTBALL
Tennessee
Class 1A Sectional
Union City 18, Middle College 0
Kentucky
Marshall County 7, Holy Cross 5
McCracken County 7, St Mary 0