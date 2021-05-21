PADUCAH, KY -- The Union City softball team and Lake County baseball team punched their tickets to this years TSSAA State Tournament on Friday afternoon with wins in the state sectionals.

Below is a list of reported high school baseball and softball scores from Friday, May 21st.

BASEBALL

Tennessee

Class 1A Sectional

Lake County 15, MAHS 0 

South Fulton vs. Middle College - Saturday

Class 2A Sectional

Ripley 3, Westview 1

Kentucky

Calloway County 11, Crittenden County 1

St. Mary 17, Fulton City 0

SOFTBALL

Tennessee

Class 1A Sectional

Union City 18, Middle College 0

Kentucky

Marshall County 7, Holy Cross 5

McCracken County 7, St Mary 0