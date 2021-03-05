UT Martin advances, Murray State falls short in OVC semifinals

UT Martin got a game-high 19 points from Maddie Waldrop en route to a 69-56 win over Tennessee Tech in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament semifinals on Friday in Evansville.
With the win, the Skyhawks improved to 20-4 on the season. They'll be playing for the championship for the ninth time in the last 11 years.
In the championship game, UT Martin will take on 2-seed Belmont. The Bruins rallied past Murray State to win going away 67-49. Belmont will play for the OVC title for the fifth time in the last seven years.
After the Racers took a 31-29 win with 8:00 left in the third quarter, Belmont closed the game on a 38-18 run to win their ninth-straight game.
The Racers end the season at 16-11.