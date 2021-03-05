UT Martin advances, Murray State falls short in OVC semifinals

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky... Illinois...Indiana...Missouri Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo. For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until Sunday, March 14. * At 8:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 42.4 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.5 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, March 14. &&