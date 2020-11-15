PADUCAH, KY -- UT Martin men's basketball coach Anthony Stewart passed away on Sunday afternoon according to a release sent from the university.
No details were released surrounding the nature of his passing.
“We are stunned to hear this tragic news,” Skyhawk athletic director Kurt McGuffin said. “Coach Stewart was a true leader to every one of the young men he coached. He emphasized the meaning of a college degree and instilled professionalism in each of his student-athletes. We ask for privacy during this difficult time.”
Stewart took over as head coach of the Skyhawks in 2016 and was about to head into his 5th season with the school.