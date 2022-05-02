MARTIN, TN -- From worst to first.
UT Martin captured its first OVC title in school history on Saturday to punch its ticket to the NCAA Championship.
“It definitely is a feeling I will remember for the rest of my life,” said Karen Scanlon. “I’ve never had anything like that. It’s definitely the biggest moment in my career.”
“In that one final moment when we dogpiled and grabbed each other, it was like that was it,” said Kayla Carrell. “We made it, and that was so awesome for us.”
But that title hardly seemed possible when the program first started back in 2017.
UT Martin went 0-15 in its first season, and then 3-19 in the following year.
But head coach Jaclynn Wilson has turned around the program, leading the Skyhawks to a 17-8 record this season. For players like Hannah Phillips, who was apart of that 2017 squad, the turnaround has been a thrill to watch.
“In the beginning I was like, ‘Is this really worth it?’ Six years later, I can finally say it’s all worth it,” said Phillips.
On Wednesday, they’ll be the No. 16 seed facing off against No. 1 Southern California.
“I’m not going to lie, it was really hard,” Wilson said. “We knew we weren’t going to be where we wanted to be until we had the right people here. Over time, the better people we got, the better talent we got. We’ve just really built on that.”
This team has gotten used to playing the role of the underdog, and they’re perfectly content with doing it again against the number one team in the country.
“Everyone was like ‘Wow, we’re playing USC. We’re playing some big dogs.’ And I’m like, ‘Let’s go take it from them,” Scanlon said. “We can do it. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing. It doesn’t matter what other teams are there. Whoever shows up that day, we are all Division I volleyball players and we can all get it done. Whoever shows up that day is going to win, and it can definitely be us.”
“We’re going to shock some people, and I think that they better give us a chance. Because we’re ready,” Carrell said.