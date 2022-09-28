MARTIN, TN -- Compared to where they were 365 days ago, the UT Martin Skyhawks begin the 2022-23 season in a completely different position.
Head coach Ryan Ridder, who is heading into his second season with the program has three main starters from last season back in the fold. Last season, the Skyhawks has 13 brand new players on the roster.
Throw in several key transfers into the program this season, including the return of senior guard Parker Stewart, UT Martin is already ahead.
"The excitement is always there," said Ridder. "But I think in terms of our understandings of where we are in terms of UT Martin, how we operate, how we have roster stability, I think we understand that. I don't think excitement is the right word, just understanding so many things that we didn't one year ago. Obviously, bringing in 13 different guys, you know some things are going to go different directions, but you don't know exactly which way. I do think that bringing back so many guys and then adding in so seasoned veterans is really good for our program."
The Skyhawks will hold 30 practices over the course of 42 days, all leading up to their season opener on November 7th at Pittsburgh.