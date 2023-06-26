MARTIN, Tenn. -- We're months away from the start of college basketball, but in Martin, Tennessee, the preparations are already in full swing.
The UT Martin Skyhawks began their summer workouts earlier this month, and are starting to get a sense of their new roster heading into the 2023 season.
And for the Skyhawks, there's certainly a lot to be excited about as they prepare for year three under coach Ryan Ridder.
UT Martin is coming off an impressive 19-14 season, their best mark since Ridder became head coach.
The Skyhawks will welcome seven new scholarship players to their roster this year.
That's a group ridder is really excited about. UT Martin will have to fill some big shoes at the guard position, but the team is starting to come together early on in the summer.
"I think the biggest thing is we return five of our top eight," Ridder said. "We obviously lost some great players, but to return five of your top eight, you've got continuity. We had a good year last year; trying to build on that. I think you're seeing those five guys taking a step forward, but also I'm just excited about all the newcomers. We took guys from a lot of winning programs, so I think you're just seeing the gelling of that over the last couple weeks. It's been exciting for us."
Junior guard Jordan Sears said the team is even starting to become more cohesive.
"The chemistry for us so far has been outstanding," Sears said. "You don't really see that to form a new team that often. It's rare to see. Everybody leaves each other. Off the court is the same as on the court."