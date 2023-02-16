MARTIN, Tenn. - Jordan Sears erupted for 30 points to help lead UT Martin past Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Thursday night.
The Skyhawks found themselves trailing 62-61 with 7:21 to play, rallied with a 10-2 run to take a seven point lead. They would hang on from there to improve to 17-11 and 14-1 at home.
Parker Stewart scored 18 points and added five rebounds, while Desmond Williams provided a massive boost off the bench with 16 points.
UT Martin will hit the road to face Tennessee Tech on Saturday. The game tips-off at 3 p.m. in Cookeville.