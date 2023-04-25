CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The University of Tennessee at Martin golf team was squarely in the hunt to extend its stay at the Ohio Valley Conference Championships but came up just two strokes shy of a berth in the match play portion at Dalhousie Golf Club.
The Skyhawks shot a 305 (+17) in Round 3 of stroke play, concluding the 54-hole event with a score of 884 (+20). That ended up trailing Lindenwood (882, +18) – who shot an even-par 288 today – for the fourth and final spot in tomorrow’s match play portion of the tournament. Little Rock (840, -24), SIUE (865, +1) and Southern Indiana (874, +10) also advanced to the match play semifinals tomorrow.
Bryson Morrell and Dax Isbell each finished the event with top-12 finishes. Morrell posted a 218 (+2) for an 11th-place effort, ranking fourth in the whole tournament in par-4 scoring (4.00, E) while topping UT Martin in birdies (12), pars (31) and par-3 scoring (3.17, +2). Meanwhile, Isbell shined in his OVC Championships debut as the freshman out of Cumming, Ga. ranked fifth in the tournament field in par-5 scoring (4.58, -5) while placing 12th with a 220 (+4).
Isbell’s 73 guided the Skyhawks today, marking the 17th time in the last 18 opportunities that he delivered a countable tally as part of the scoring lineup. The All-OVC Newcomer also accounted for four of the team’s 11 birdies during the third round.
Morrell and Ethan Ray each managed three birdies apiece as part of identical 76’s today. Jonathan Xoinis was UT Martin’s fourth scorer with an 80 that included one birdie on the scorecard. Jacob Uehlein (85) rounded out the Skyhawk lineup for the final round today.
For the tournament, Ray generated a 226 (+10) while Xoinis registered a 228 (+12). Uehlein finished out the event with a score of 235 (+19).
UT Martin completes another successful season under head coach Austin Swafford. The Skyhawks produced a pair of OVC Golfers of the Week (Morrell on Sept. 21, Ray on April 20) and an All-OVC Newcomer honoree in Isbell. UT Martin also tied for first place in the second annual Carpenter/Chaney Classic held in Mims, Fla. on Feb. 10-11 – the 11th tournament victory for the Skyhawks in three seasons under Swafford.