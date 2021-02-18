PADUCAH, KY -- With three games remaining in the regular season, the UT Martin women's basketball team is within reach of clinching yet another OVC regular season title.
However, in order to capture another title head coach Kevin McMillan is having to make some major adjustments to his lineup.
"We are having to manage minutes for five different players," McMillan said.
Two of those are seniors Chelsey Perry, who is currently the 7th leading scorer in the nation, and Maddie Waldrop who is third on the team in scoring.
"It is hard to win college basketball games to start, much less trying to do it managing minutes," said McMillan.
For Perry, it has been a hip issue. For Waldrop, a back issue.
"I feel like we have nagging injuries that covid has had an effect on," he said. "It is because these players didn't get a base to work with this season."
The decision to limit those minutes for McMillan has been an easy one, despite the fact that they are close to clinching a regular season title.
"These kids long term health," said McMillan. "Maddie and I were talking last night, and she said that she might be able to play. I told her that you know where I am going to land on that. She said you are right I am not playing if it is up to you."
But there has been a positive. Those limited minutes have led to more players getting time on the court, and more depth being built.
In the end, that has helped with the pressure of the Skyhawks best players not being on the court all game.
"I think if you stay focused on the big picture, that will take care of the little things," said McMillan. "That may be a single game here, or four minute stretch here. It may not work, but you do the best you can."
The Skyhawks will next host Eastern Kentucky on Saturday afternoon in their final home game of the season.