UT Martin's football team released their 2020 football schedule on Wednesday, highlighted by non-conference meetings with Alabama and Memphis.
The Skyhawks finished their 2019 campaign with a 7-5 (6-2) record, and will be poised to build on that success when they open the season at home on Sept. 3 against Southern Illinois.
They will host conference games against Eastern Illinois (Sept. 26), Jacksonville State (Oct. 10), Southeast Missouri (Oct. 24) and Tennessee Tech (Nov. 7).
UT Martin's road schedule includes a matchup with Austin Peay (Sept. 12), Eastern Kentucky (Oct. 3), Murray State (Oct. 17) and Tennessee State (Oct. 31).
At the conclusion of league play, the Skyhawks will travel to SEC powerhouse Alabama on Nov. 14, and conclude their season with a road finale at Memphis on Nov. 21.