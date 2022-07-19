FRANKLIN, Tenn. - In past years, UT Martin has been able to sneak by under the radar at the OVC Media Day.
This year, not so much.
Coming off a season where they finished 10-3 and achieved their first ever FCS playoff win — expectations are going to be high for the Skyhawks.
The program was picked to finish first in the OVC this season for the first time in program history.
The Skyhawks know the target is on their backs now, but they’re embracing the challenge.
"We started our first team meeting off with saying, ‘You’re not defending your conference championship. You’ve got to go win another one,’" said head coach Jason Simpson. "I can’t wait to get back and tell them this: I think there were 70 first-place votes, but we didn’t get four of the votes. So, somebody doesn’t believe in you. You’re always looking at different ways to motivate."
"It’s an honor to be picked first, but we’re not thinking too much about that," said graduate student linebacker John Ford II. "Whether we’re picked first, last or in the middle, we’ve still got to work the same, and we have a tough schedule this year."
"We always have that chip on our shoulder, and now the target’s on our back," said graduate student wide receiver Colton Dowell. "Not many things change, we’re just ready to go. Ready to win this OVC."
The defending champs had nine players selected to the Preseason All-OVC team, including linebacker John Ford, who was named the OVC’s Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. He's just the second player to be given the honor in the team's history.
UT Martin will look to defend its OVC title on Sept. 1 when it opens the season against Western Illinois.