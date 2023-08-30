MARTIN, TN -- No matter what coach you talk to, the goal is to always go into each game believing that you can win.
For UT Martin, Saturday's season opener provides a more than herculean task when they travel to face the top ranked, and two-time defending national champions, Georgia Bulldogs.
"Obviously as a competitor, you are trying to win every play, win every quarter and every game that you are in," head coach Jason Simpson said. "I don't know that you think that ever changes. Right now, we are concentrating on us and with a lot of new guys on offense, just us being able to lineup correctly and play in certain tempos, being able to communicate with each other, play winning football down in and down out."
It will be the first meeting between the two programs and UT Martin's 13th game against a team from the SEC. UT Martin has just one win all-time against a team from the FBS, coming in 2014 against Memphis.