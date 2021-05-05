MARTIN, Tenn. – The NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee revealed this afternoon that the University of Tennessee at Martin will compete in the Noblesville (Ind.) Regional, hosted by Ball State on May 17-19.
The Skyhawks are one of 13 teams who will take part in the Noblesville Regional, which will be held at the Sagamore Club. UT Martin will be playing alongside Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, North Florida, Louisville, South Florida, UAB, Duke, UNC Wilmington, Arkansas State, Campbell and Loyola-Chicago. Additionally, individuals from Missouri, Minnesota, Purdue, West Virginia, Coastal Carolina, Kentucky, Illinois State, Butler and Dayton will join the field in Noblesville.
Designed by PGA Tour legend Jack Nicklaus, the Sagamore Club stretches through rolling, wooded terrain on the north side of Indianapolis in Hamilton County. The Sagamore Club is par-72 course that plays at 7,173 yards.
UT Martin clinched its spot in the NCAA Regional field after carding an 861 (-3) at the Ohio Valley Conference Championship, which was held in Muscle Shoals, Ala. on April 25-27. The Skyhawks claimed a two-shot victory in the event and also produced the co-medalist in senior Jack Story (204, -12). It marked the second OVC team championship in school history while Story became only the third player in program history to finish atop the OVC’s individual leaderboard.
First-year UT Martin head coach Austin Swafford, voted as the 2020-21 OVC Coach of the Year by his peers, oversees an all-Tennessee scoring lineup that includes three-time All-OVC honoree Nick Wolf (70.8 scoring average), two-time All-OVC recipient Story (72.0), 2021 All-OVC selection Tate Chumley (72.1), two-time All-OVC winner Ross Redmont (73.6) and 2020 OVC All-Newcomer Jacob Uehlein (74.1).
The low five teams and the low individual not from those teams in each NCAA Regional will advance to the NCAA Championships, which will be held on May 28 through June 2 at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
