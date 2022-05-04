MARTIN, TN -- The UT Martin men's golf team learned on Wednesday afternoon that they will be playing in the Norman Oklahoma Regional for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
This will be the second straight appearance in the NCAA Regional following their second straight Ohio Valley Conference tournament championship last week at Dalhousie Golf Club.
"I think right now I want them to play and prepare just like any other week," said head coach Austin Swafford. "We want to stick with what got us here, while also learning from last year. That way we will put our very best foot forward. We want to go and represent UT Martin to the very best of our ability."
This will be the Skyhawks third NCAA Regional in school history, with their best finish coming in an 11th place finish last year.
This year, they hope to improve on that mark.
"If we set a new standard and are able to post the best finish at an NCAA regional in UT Martin history, I think that will also be pretty special and carry some weight," Swafford said. "While we would love to be in that top-five and advance, we are going to do our very best."
The first round of the regional will take place on Monday, May 16th.