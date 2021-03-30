MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) - UT Martin has hired Ryan Ridder as the Skyhawks' new men's basketball coach.
Athletic director Kurt McGuffin announced the hiring Tuesday, and Ridder will be introduced next week on campus.
The 36-year-old Ridder spent the past four seasons at Bethune-Cookman in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
He had 48 wins at Bethune-Cookman before the school opted out of all sports for the 2020-21 seasons.
He won the Joe B. Hall Award in 2018 after leading Bethune-Cookeman to its second MEAC regular season title in its 38-year history.
The native of Lexington, Kentucky, is 143-73 as a head coach.