CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - UT Martin sits tied for second place after shooting a team 299 (+11) to open the OVC Championship.
The Skyhawks sit three shots behind current leader Tennessee Tech, which shot a 296 (+8). Windy conditions made the opening round a challenge at Dalhousie Golf Club.
"The conditions were tough," Skyhawk head coach Austin Swafford said. "The wind was really blowing all day and made things difficult – the scores reflect that. Overall, sitting in the position that we are after Round 1, we'll take it. We have a few things to work on – mainly improving our course management a little bit – but I am pleased with our team's effort today."
UT Martin's Jacob Uehlein paced the Skyhawks with a round of 73 (+1). The team will tee off the second round at 9:40 a.m. on Monday.