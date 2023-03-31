MARTIN, Tenn. -- Quarterback Dresser Winn closed out his final year at UT Martin in a big way last year.
Winn threw for nearly 3,000 yards last year, guiding the Skyhawks to back-to-back OVC titles.
But as the Skyhawks turn the page to the 2023 season, all eyes are on who will become QB1 in Martin.
There's two players who could fill that role next season.
Junior Cornelious Brown - who transferred from Georgia State two seasons ago and got limited snaps under center last season - and graduate transfer Matt Myers. Myers transferred to UT Martin after five seasons at Buffalo.
He threw for over 1,300 yards in 20 games at Buffalo.
That quarterback competition is officially underway with the start of spring practice this week.
UT Martin head coach Jason Simpson spoke highly of both guys this week, and said it's an important month of practice.
"It's a big spring for both of them," Simpson said. "Both of them have opportunities to get better. My goal for them is to not look at each other, look at yourself and how I can get better on a daily basis. They both have some ability, and both big bodies, and both of them can run. Both of them have some mobility. That creates a different opportunity for us on offense.
UT Martin opens up its season on Sept. 2 at Georgia.