UT Martin football has enjoyed quite the reign of success the last two seasons.
The Skyhawks have won back-to-back OVC Championships. However, an important chunk of that nucleus has graduated.
Sunday afternoon, fans got an early look at the future of Skyhawk football. UT Martin hosted its annual spring game on Sunday.
There's a number of positions up for grabs for the upcoming season, with arguably the most important at quarterback.
Cornelious Brown and newcomer Matt Myers will likely be in a quarterback competition this fall.
They each threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns on the day. Newcomer Narkel LeFlore rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown.
With so many new faces, coach Jason Simpson said this spring season was especially important.
"We added 15 or 16 news guys at the break," Simpson said. "So, now we know the things that we're good at. There's a lot of things we built upon this spring, just trying to find our identity schematically. I'll tell you what, I like this team. This team works hard. This team is physical. There's some things that we're deficient at that we'll have to address in recruiting, and schematically we'll make some adjustments this summer, and get these guys going in the weight room."
UT Martin will open up its season on Sept. 2 against Georgia.