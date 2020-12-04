PADUCAH, KY -- On Friday morning UT Martin announced that its men's basketball program would be pausing all team activities due to the NCAA's testing protocols.
Due to the pause in activities, the Skyhawks will be forced to cancel their next three non-conference games as well as postponed their first scheduled Ohio Valley Conference game of the season.
UT Martin will now miss out on playing at No. 5 Illinois (Dec. 5), at home against Bethel (Dec. 7) and at No. 13 Tennessee (Dec. 9) are cancelled. All three of those games were added to the Skyhawks schedule earlier this week.
The Skyhawks first conference game against Southeast Missouri, which was set for December 12th, is now postponed and will be played at a later date. With OVC scheduling this season, teams have the ability to move games with their travel partners if needed. In this case, the Skyhawks travel partner is SEMO.