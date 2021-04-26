PADUCAH, KY -- The UT Martin made a big move during the second round of the OVC Men's Golf Tournament on Monday morning by moving from third to first in the team standings.
The Skyhawks shot 283 as a team and sit at 7-under par, and a two shot lead over the Belmont Bruins.
UTM's Jack Story paces the field with a 68 in the second round to put him at 8-under overall and a two shot lead.
Murray State's Avery Edwards made one of the biggest moves of the day by jumping 11 spots in the standings to 11th with a 69. Edwards is one-over for the tournament.
The final round will begin Tuesday morning at The Shoals Golf Club in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.
For current standings, CLICK HERE.