PADUCAH, KY -- UT Martin head coach Jason Simpson named longtime Skyhawk Dresser Winn as their starting quarterback on Monday afternoon.
That comes just three days ahead of the Skyhawks season opener on Thursday night against Western Illinois.
"It is hard to overcome five years worth of being in somewhat of the same system," said Simpson. "The verbiage can get to go different directions, but its the same system. Dresser has really improved as a passer over the years and he has really worked hard in his mechanics and in his delivery. He has made some big throws for us."
Winn has been in a battle for the starting spot with Georgia State transfer Cornelious Brown IV.
The Skyhawks will open the season as the 15th ranked team in the nation and carry with them expectations to repeat as Ohio Valley Conference Champions.
"We will always play with a chip on our shoulder whether we are ranked number one or number 51," Simpson said. "I take pride in that. There are things that I can do to challenge a team on using last years team. It does give you a blueprint. I wish it gave seven points before the game started or a 14 point lead before the game started, but it doesn't. But you hope those traits and characteristics that the team demonstrated last year that you do hope carry over into the next season."
Kickoff between UT Martin and Western Illinois is set for 6:30pm on Thursday night at Hardy Graham Stadium.