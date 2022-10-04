PADUCAH, Ky. - The UT Martin Skyhawks have flown by their OVC opponents so far this season.
The Skyhawks have control of first place in the conference at 2-0, beating their opponents by an average margin of almost 24 points.
Next up for Martin is a team heading in the complete opposite direction in Murray State. The Racers own the worst record in the OVC this season, sitting winless at 0-5.
Picking up that first win won't come easy against a UT Martin squad leading the league in both scoring offense and scoring defense.
However, Jason Simpson isn't overlooking Murray State this week.
He said the Racers' defense is extremely underrated, and will be a focal point as they prepare for Saturday's matchup.
"It's a problem," Simpson said. "They've got good personnel; they've got good scheme. Dean Hood, who I consider one of my professional friends, with what I think of him and his coaching ability, it's a problem. You're fooling yourself if you don't turn the tape on and say, 'This looks like Missouri State with a more complicated scheme on defense.' I know our offensive line, when they turn the tape on will see that. I know our running backs will see that. We've better get ourselves going, and it's going to be a tough opportunity to go on the road and get a win."
The Racers and Skyhawks kick off at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Roy Stewart Stadium.