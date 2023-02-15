MARTIN, Tenn. - Any college coach will tell you that every game matters, but in UT Martin’s case, these last four games could help make or break their season.
The Skyhawks are in a 5-way tie for second place in the OVC, and can either win the league or miss out on the postseason entirely depending on the results of these last two weeks.
There’s just one game separating 2nd place from 7th place in the OVC.
And with a gauntlet of a schedule to close out the year - beginning with SIUE tomorrow night - there’s a sense of urgency with this team.
But coach Ryan Ridder told me today that this is as good as he’s felt all season about his team. Several players have battled injuries this season, and they finally feel like they have their team at full strength.
They’re hoping it’s enough to get them across the finish line with a double bye in the OVC Tournament next month.
"I think we’re in a great place," Ridder said. "At the end of the day, if you said ‘February 15th, you’ll be in second place with four games to go,’ I think 99 percent of college basketball teams are signing up for that. We’re playing really well at the time, and we’ve weathered some injuries. We feel really good going down the stretch with those guys being healthy.”
“You can hear it in the locker room; everybody knows we’ve got this last push," said senior guard KJ Simon. "So, everybody is locked in and focused because everybody wants to win. I feel like we got a little bit shaky, and people got their heads down, but I think the leadership picked it up. Now everybody has their eyes locked on the prize.”
UT Martin will begin their first big test on Thursday when it hosts SIU-Edwardsville at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.