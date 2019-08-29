Watch again

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) _ Payton Logan rushed for 149 yards and two scores and John Bachus III threw for two more touchdowns as UT Martin woke up in the second half to run past Northwestern State 42-20 on Thursday night.

It was a tale of two halves as the Skyhawks trailed 20-14 at the break but dominated the second half 28-0 to win going away. Logan sealed the victory when he broke over right tackle for a 53-yard scoring run with 2:53 remaining for the final score.

Shelton Eppler threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns in the first half as Northwestern State appeared in control going into the break before the Skyhawk defense closed the door in the final half. Wanya Moton picked off two Demon passes, returning one 78 yards for a score and a 35-20 lead with 5:06 left in the game.