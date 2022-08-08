CHICAGO, Ill. – Fresh off the program's first victory in the Division I Football Championship and winning an Ohio Valley Conference regular season championship, the University of Tennessee at Martin football team will open the season ranked 18th in the 2022 Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25.
Last season UT Martin went 10-3 while posting a 5-1 mark in league play to secure the program's second OVC championship and first since 2006. Along with the OVC title, the Skyhawks earned a berth into the NCAA Division I Football Championship where they picked up their first FCS playoff victory against Missouri State before falling in the second round to eventual national champion runner-up Montana State.
On the path to the OVC championship, the Skyhawks won a program record nine-straight games and ranked as high as No. 13 in the Stats Perform Top 25. The team became just the third squad in program history to eclipse 10 wins in a single season while picking up victories over nationally ranked foes Jacksonville State (No. 9) and Missouri State (No. 10) along the way.
2022 HERO Sports FCS Preseason Top 25
1. North Dakota State (14-1, 7-1 Missouri Valley), 1,348 points (52 first-place votes)
2. South Dakota State (11-4, 5-3 Missouri Valley), 1,285 (2)
3. Montana (10-3, 6-2 Big Sky), 1,218
4. Montana State (12-3, 7-1 Big Sky), 1,203
5. Missouri State (8-4, 6-2 Missouri Valley), 1066
6. Villanova (10-3, 7-1 CAA), 997
7. Sacramento State (9-3, 8-0 Big Sky), 991
8. Kennesaw State (11-2, 6-0 Big South), 959
9. Southern Illinois (8-5, 5-3 Missouri Valley), 915
10. Stephen F. Austin (8-4, 4-2 ASUN-WAC), 813
11. ETSU (11-2, 7-1 Southern), 750
12. Chattanooga (6-5, 5-3 Southern), 562
13. Eastern Washington (10-3, 6-2 Big Sky), 538
14. UIW (10-3, 7-1 Southland), 533
15. Jackson State (11-2, 8-0 SWAC), 515
16. Holy Cross (10-3, 6-0 Patriot), 503
17. Southeastern Louisiana (9-4, 6-2 Southland), 440
18. UT Martin (10-3, 5-1 Ohio Valley), 404
19. Delaware (5-6, 3-5 CAA), 401
20. Weber State (6-5, 5-3 Big Sky), 391
21. Northern Iowa (6-6, 4-4 Missouri Valley), 289
22. Rhode Island (7-4, 4-4 CAA), 242
23. Mercer (7-3, 6-2 Southern), 215
24. Richmond (6-5, 4-4 CAA), 166
25. UC Davis (8-4, 5-3 Big Sky), 153
Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): South Dakota (7-5, 5-3 Missouri Valley) 151, Eastern Kentucky (7-4, 4-2 ASUN-WAC) 129, Florida A&M (9-3, 7-1 SWAC) 78, William & Mary (6-5, 4-4 CAA) 66, Dartmouth (9-1, 6-1 Ivy) 59, Monmouth (7-4, 6-1 Big South) 23, Harvard (8-2, 5-2 Ivy) 19, Princeton (9-1, 6-1 Ivy) 18, Central Arkansas (5-6, 3-3 ASUN-WAC) 14, Furman (6-5, 4-4 Southern) 14, South Carolina State (7-5, 5-0 MEAC) 13, Sacred Heart (8-4, 6-1 Northeast) 12, Elon (6-5, 5-3 CAA) 8, North Carolina A&T (5-6, 3-4 Big South) 4