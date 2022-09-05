PADUCAH, Ky. - UT Martin fans likely haven't forgotten last year's epic playoff win over 10th-ranked Missouri State.
That win gave the Skyhawks their first-ever FCS playoff victory. As fate would have it, these two teams will clash once again in 2022.
The Skyhawks will head to Springfield this week as they look to pull off yet another upset.
Missouri State is currently ranked 5th in the latest FCS Top 25.
The Skyhawks clocked in at No. 14 this week. UT Martin looked promising in its opening 42-25 win over Western Illinois. However, this week two matchup is a completely different beast.
Head coach Jason Simpson said this year's Bears team looks even better than last year's playoff squad, but his team is ready for the challenge.
"To me, they look better than they did last year when we got to go in there and play," Simpson said. "We're certainly not where we were last year. We've got a ways to go to get there. We're going on the road again, but it'll be a great test for us; a great opportunity to grow. It's a regional, maybe national recognition game from an FCS level, so our kids will be excited."
UT Martin will kick-off at Missouri State at 7 p.m. on Thursday.