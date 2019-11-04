In their nearly three decades in the Ohio Valley Conference, UT Martin's football team has won one OVC championship. The Skyhawks shared the title with Eastern Illinois in 2006. After knocking off the five-time defending champion Jacksonville State on Saturday, UT Martin is on the verge of winning at least a share of a second OVC title.
But standing in their way this week are the Austin Peay Governors. The Skyhawks, Govs, and Southeast Missouri State are all tied atop the OVC, each with one conference loss. Saturday's game in Clarksville is almost an FCS Playoff elimination game for both UT Martin and Austin Peay.
You can't underscore enough how big last Saturday's win over Jacksonville State was for the Skyhawk program. While it was one of their biggest wins ever, Head Coach Jason Simpson doesn't believe his team will come out flat against the Governors.
"Are you still hungry," Simpson said when discussing the message to his team this week. "Are you starving for success or are you complacent and satisfied up to this point? We weren't satisfied when we went to SEMO, we just didn't play quite as well as we needed to. Same thing happens this week. We'll get a good plan together. This team will get back grounded on the road, and play a quality opponent, two pretty evenly matched teams from what I've seen on tape."
Austin Peay and UT Martin will kick off at 3:00pm Saturday in Clarksville.