PADUCAH, KY -- The UT Martin Skyhawks have turned their attention to the Ohio Valley Conference Softball Tournament later this week, as they begin their search for their first title since 2012.
The Skyhawks will be the 4th overall seed in this weeks tournament that takes place in Oxford, AL.
UT Martin finished the regular season 13-10 in OVC play, but lost their final three games of the regular season against the top overall seed in Southeast Missouri.
However, they believe they have turned a corner and are ready for a deep run.
"I feel like we are," said head coach Brian Dunn. "It has been a roller coaster season. We have shown some brilliance, and we have shown signs of being able to lose to anybody. We have had ten one run games that we have lost, so we are right there. I think we are a team that is peaking at the right time, and that is what matters, is what the kids think."
The Skyhawks will face either Morehead State or SIU Edwardsville on Wednesday afternoon in their first game of the tournament.