MARTIN, Tenn. - "Trust each other."
That’s the motto UT Martin’s Men’s golf has adopted this season.
“It’s three rounds. Each round individually you can help the team," said junior Bryson Morrell. "You can have the chance to help the team all three rounds, so if one of us was struggling one of the rounds, coach would come up to us and say, ‘One of us is struggling. Have his back.’
That motto is part of why UT Martin is the front runner to defend their OVC Championship this weekend in Cape Girardeau.
Only two starters from last year’s championship team returned this year, but the Skyhawks haven’t skipped a beat.
They’ve won four tournaments this season, and have only lost to one other OVC team this season in Tennessee Tech. The Skyhawk trio of Murrell, Jacob Uehlein and Tate Chumley all finished the season in the OVC Top-10 of head-to-head rankings.
“I don’t want to say that we outwork other golf teams, but I think we do," Chumley said. "I believe that we do.”
That hard work has yielded high expectations for UT Martin to repeat - but it’s also given them the confidence to know they belong.
“Last semester and this semester, we’ve kind of shown that we can be one of the contending schools," Morrell said. "Talking to some of the other guys, I don’t think we feel any extra pressure going into this week.”
Prior to 2016, UT Martin had never won an OVC Championship.
Six years later, they’ll be looking to add their third, and defend their title from last season.
Because of that drought, the Skyhawks said being the first team to go back-to-back would mean the world to the entire UT Martin program.
“It would be extremely special," said head coach Austin Stafford. "Each group’s unique. Each group has its own set of challenges, but it’s got its own set of triumphs, as well. I would be super proud of this group and for this group.”
“People say to be really good at golf you have to go to a really high school," Chumley said. "We go to a smaller division I School, and we compete just as well as any other team. I feel like this is kind of a proof moment for all of us, for the smaller schools. So, hopefully we can go out there and do it.”
And with a little bit of trust, they might just pull it off.