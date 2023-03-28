MARTIN, TN -- For the better part of the last two decades under head coach Jason Simpson, the standards for UT Martin have been extremely high.
Then throw in back-to-back Ohio Valley Conference championships over the last two seasons and those expectations/standards have grown even higher.
"We invited those expectations," Simpson said. "You work hard to get yourself in a position to have expectations. With back-to-back conference championships, we understand the things that have to happen in order to get those opportunities. I think last year's seniors and the year before left that culture in the locker room in a good situation, so you need this years team to learn from that as they create their own identity."
So far, the Skyhawks have held four of their 15 allowed on-field practices this spring. The main goal for them is to be able to replace key starters lost on both sides of the ball. That includes the graduation of longtime starting quarterback Dresser Winn.
"As a head coach the thing I emphasize is the development of our players," Simpson said. "Whether a guy is a walk-on with the fourth and fifth team, how much can we improve him and for our established starters, where can they go to another level. Every player has the opportunity to increase their individual performance and that is what I need to make sure we get done in these 15 practices."
The Skyhawks will hold their annual spring game on April 21st at Hardy Graham Stadium.