MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin women’s basketball team used a dominant third quarter performance on the defensive end by holding Ohio Valley Conference foe Jacksonville State scoreless en route to a 60-46 victory on Thursday night in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center.
The Skyhawks (12-3, 11-1 OVC) pushed their winning streak to a season-long 10 straight games behind another strong defensive performance. UT Martin held Jacksonville State to just a 25.9 percent shooting clip for the contest – including a Division-I record-setting third quarter in which the Gamecocks failed to score a single point after going 0-for-15 from the field.
The team’s 10-game winning streak ranks tied for the third longest in the Kevin McMillan Era joining the 2013-14 and 2015-16 teams. The victory also continued the Skyhawks home success over OVC opponents by posting their 19th straight win in the Elam Center.
UT Martin would shoot 47.1 percent from the field for the night while boasting four players in double figures for the second straight game. Dasia Young posted her first career double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds while Damiah Griffin and Kyannah Grant also scored 11 points each. Maddie Waldrop rounded out the Skyhawks in double figures with 10 points while tallying five rebounds and four blocks on the night.
“That was a gritty, tough game,” McMillan said. “Jacksonville State is always a tough team to play against. I was really happy with how we played for most of the game – especially in the third quarter when we played great defensively. I think we got comfortable in how we wanted to defend and it all came together in the third quarter when we weren’t giving them good looks. We had some disappointing moments in the fourth quarter that I hope we learn some things from, but overall, I was pleased with the play of our team. We were fortunate to come out of here with a win.”
Jacksonville State (8-5, 5-4 OVC) played its first game in 10 days and looked to shake off the rust. After a slow start to the contest, the Gamecocks found their offensive groove in the fourth quarter, scoring 22 points. Imari Martin led the team with 12 points off the bench.
UT Martin will return to action on Saturday, Feb. 6 when playing host to Tennessee Tech. Tipoff from the Elam Center is scheduled for 1 p.m.