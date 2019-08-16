Watch again

Fall classes will be getting started at universities around the country in the next couple of weeks. At UT Martin, they recently had a little bit of an academic rarity.

Parker Stewart is on the UT Martin Basketball team. Last week he earned his degree in humanities and fine arts, and he did it in just two years. He also did it without taking AP classes in High School.

Parker’s dad Anthony is his head coach at UT Martin. Parker’s accomplishment is just a piece of the grand plan Anthony has for his program.

"We always pushed all of our children to excel in the classroom," Anthony Stewart said.

Parker Stewart has done just that. After graduation from Union City High School in 2017, he took summer classes before his freshman year at Pittsburgh. He says his parents were far more concerned with school hoops.

"They were always on it, making sure I was taking extra credit hours just so I could be ahead," Parker Stewart said.

Parker Stewart transferred back home to UT Martin in 2018. When an injury kept him from playing or practicing all season, he loaded up on classes. Last week, he graduated with a 3.8 GPA in just two years.

"We’re proud of him, he’s done all the work," Anthony Stewart said. "He’s done it himself. He put in the hard work, he put in the study time."

Graduating college in any length of time is a great accomplishment. A recent study showed that for all the kids who went to college in 2012, six years later only 58 percent of them had a degree of any kind. Anthony Stewart calls that number sad. While he knows he’s paid to win basketball games, he’s got what he believes are bigger goals for his team.

"At the forefront and utmost importance is these young men graduating; getting their degrees; being better fathers in the future; being better people. That’s what we’re doing here."

Anthony Stewart says every student-athlete who has played for him at UT Martin as a senior has graduated. His son Parker obviously didn’t need to be a senior to graduate. Last year, while he was hurt, Parker took anywhere from 25-28 hours a semester to get his course load finished.

Parker will begin work on his master's degree when school starts at UT Martin in 10 days. He’s not sure what that degree will be in yet.