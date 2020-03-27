UT Martin sophomore guard Parker Stewart has thrown his name into the 2020 NBA Draft. He will spend the next several weeks getting feedback from NBA teams before deciding to stay in the draft or return to UT Martin for his junior season.
Stewart started his college career at Pittsburgh. The 6'5" guard then transferred back to UT Martin for the 2018-19 season. After sitting out a season, Stewart averaged close to 20 points per game for the Skyhawks this season.
Stewart has already earned his Bachelor's degree and is working on his MBA. While the sports world is on lock down, it will be tough to get the normal feedback from the NBA, but he's looking forward to the process.
"I just want to hear what the teams in the NBA think I do good, and the things they think I could improve on," Stewart said. "Then having all summer, and if I decide to return to school, then I have all summer to improve those things. Then I could play all year and then do this whole process again."
Stewart has until June 15th to pull his name out of the draft if he so chooses.