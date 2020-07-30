PADUCAH, KY -- With today's announcement that the Southeastern Conference would be going to a ten-game only conference football schedule several area teams have lost out on major pay days.
For the UT Martin Skyhawks, they now lose their November 14th game at Alabama. That game was expected to pay the Skyhawks well north of $500,000 that would go to the athletic department.
Southeast Missouri has also lost their biggest non-conference game with their September 12th game at Ole Miss.
"It's disappointing, but we are still working to find opponents to replace any open dates," said SEMO Director of Athletics Brady Barke said in a statement. "We have two open dates to fill and we're working through a number of different scenarios."
The Redhawks will miss out on a $450,000 payout by not playing the Rebels.
SEMO had already lost their September 3rd season opener against Dayton when the Flyers cancelled their 2020 football season.
Both schools have said they are in the process of potentially adding extra games to fill their complete 2020 football schedules.