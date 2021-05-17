PADUCAH, KY -- The UT Martin Skyhawks sit in 10th place at 11-over par after the first round of the NCAA Noblesville Regional on Monday afternoon.
This years Ohio Valley Conference champions were led by junior Tate Chumley, who shot an even par 72 in the first round. He currently is tied for 17th.
Other scores from the Skyhawks on Monday include Nick Wolf with a two-over 74, Ross Redmont with a 3-over 75, OVC medalist Jack Story with a 6-over 78, and Jacob Uehlein with an 11-over 83.
As a team, the Skyhawks are 10th trailing Texas, who leads the field at 6-under overall.
The top-five teams will advance to this years National Championship after the three round event.