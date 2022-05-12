OXFORD, Ala. – The University of Tennessee at Martin softball team kept its season alive on Thursday by scoring five runs in the 10th inning of a winner-or-go-home matchup in the Ohio Valley Conference Softball Championship to propel the squad to a 7-2 win over SIUE.
The Skyhawks (34-18) extended their season by at least another day after playing in its longest extra innings contest in the program’s OVC tournament history. UT Martin rebounded nicely from its setback earlier in the day by jumping out to an early lead with a run in the first inning on an RBI single by Kaitlyn Kelley and another in the fifth as Anna Blanton scored on a squeeze play to take a 2-0 advantage into the sixth.
SIUE (19-35) kept fighting however, stringing together three consecutive baserunners in the sixth inning with two outs on the board. Bailey Concatto worked a nine-pitch walk to start the rally before Lexi King singled up the middle to keep the momentum rolling before a near baserunning gaffe ran the Cougars out of the inning. After the dust settled with both runners remaining on the bags with two outs, Lauryn Yslava came through in the clutch by stroking a two-run double into the right center gap to tie the contest.
The margin would remain the same until the top of the 10th when the Skyhawks found their mojo while capitalizing on several Cougar miscues. The inning began with Maddi Long reaching via an error before Avry Blume laced a double to center to put a pair of runners in scoring position. Back-to-back walks to Emily Gilstrap and Paige Clark brought the go-ahead run into score before a third straight walk gave the Skyhawks a two-run advantage. Two more defensive errors by the Cougars allowed three more runs to cross the plate and give the Skyhawks plenty of cushion with a 7-2 lead.
Going the distance for the Skyhawks in the circle was junior Alexis Groet (14-7) who hurled a career-high 10 innings for the complete game. Along the way she struck out eight Cougars while scattering five hits and allowed two earned runs.
Offensively, five players contributed to the team’s six hits on the day while the squad drew four walks. Katie Dreiling paced the team with two hits in the contest while Clark, Kelley, Blume and Kaci Fuller each tallied RBIs in the victory.
UT Martin will return to action at Choccolocco Park on Friday, May 13 when playing the winner of #4 Southeast Missouri and #6 Tennessee Tech. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. on ESPN+.