(UTM ATHLETICS) – A six-run bottom of the fifth and a pair of gutsy relief appearances navigated the University of Tennessee at Martin baseball squad to an impressive 9-8 triumph over Southeast Missouri in the first game of the weekend set.
Jordan Armstrong (4-5) earned his second victory in the last four days, going 5.1 strong innings with only four hits and one walk allowed. He gave way to Zach Wager in the top of the eighth as the Columbus, Ind. native needed just 20 pitches to get the final five outs, allowing zero baserunners for the second save of his freshman season.
Offensively, Caleb Hobson was constantly on the basepaths as the junior centerfielder went 2-for-3 with two walks, two RBI's, two runs scored and his Ohio Valley Conference-best 34th stolen base of the season. Blaze Bell had a big game-tying three-run triple in the aforementioned fifth inning while Jack Culumovic produced the go-ahead RBI that gave the Skyhawks a lead they wouldn't relinquish the rest of the way.
Andrew Fernandez added a pair of hits, two runs scored and an RBI for UT Martin (19-31, 12-10 OVC), who equals the 2017 and 2019 squads for the most single-season OVC victories in program history.
Senior Seth Petry made the start on the hill for the Skyhawks as he retired six of the first seven batters he faced. That included an eight-pitch top of the second where he retired the side in order with a strikeout, groundout and flyout.
Meanwhile, UT Martin put two runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first. Hobson singled to center to lead off the frame and stole second before Fernandez smacked a double into the gap in left center for an RBI. Two batters later, Mac Danford lifted an RBI double to deep right center to make the score 2-0.
The Redhawks (26-24, 14-5 OVC) took their first lead of the ballgame in the top of the third after scoring four runs. Armstrong entered the game with runners on second and third with no outs and got three straight outs, allowing just one inherited runner to cross the plate. He received some help from his defense as Danford made a nice throw on a fielder's choice to cut down a runner at the plate before catcher Cameron Brady fired a strike down to second base to nab a would-be basestealer.
The Skyhawks got one run back in the third as Hobson ignited the rally with a leadoff walk. Fernandez reached on an error and both runners moved up 90 feet on a Will Smith sacrifice bunt. Danford then brought Hobson in on a sacrifice fly to pull UT Martin within one run (4-3).
Southeast Missouri scored on a sacrifice fly and a wild pitch in the top of the fourth but Armstrong soon found his rhythm. The senior righty from McDonough, Ga. retired eight Redhawks in a row at one point – sitting down the side in order in both the fifth and sixth innings.
A total of 11 Skyhawk hitters came to the plate in the fifth as all six runs scored with two outs. Fernandez looped a one-out single to shortstop before Smith lined a single to center. Hunter McLean drew one of his two walks on the day to load the bases for Bell, who ripped a 2-0 pitch for a three-run triple, tying the score at 6-all in the process. Following a pitching change, Culumovic skipped the first pitch he saw for an RBI single up the middle. Brady (single) and Zac Rice (walk) extended the inning for Hobson, who turned on a single through the left side to bring in the final two runs of the inning.
Armstrong's shutdown inning in the sixth kept the momentum on UT Martin's side. Southeast Missouri scored an unearned run in the top of the seventh and threatened in the eighth but Wager slammed the door. The lefty stranded the potential tying runner in scoring position during the eighth, inducing a flyout and inning-ending groundout. He then made short work of the Redhawks in the ninth, recording a flyout and back-to-back strikeouts against the top three hitters in the Southeast Missouri lineup.
Tomorrow's first pitch has been moved up to 1 p.m. as Skyhawk left-hander Tristan Walton (4-5, 4.92 ERA) will be matched up against Redhawk righty Esteban Hernandez (2-2, 5.74) on the mound.