After a 3-0 start in OVC play this season, UT Martin football has certainly earned some time off.
The Skyhawks will go into their bye week with a lot of confidence, but they can't get too comfortable with a gauntlet of a schedule to close out the season.
Head coach Jason Simpson said this week that this second half of the season will be critical for his team if they hope to gear up for a playoff run.
It won't be a cake walk. UT Martin returns from its bye week to face the Tennessee, which is currently ranked 6th in the country.
The Skyhawks have handled their business in the conference, winning games by an average margin of 25 points per game.
But they'll have three more non-conference bouts in the coming weeks, so Simpson said it's important for his team to stay the course heading into their week off.
"The main conversation of today in the team meeting will be, 'OK, we need to be intentional for our improvement during this open week.' Then you've got a five week stretch, and for us it is a playoff run," Simpson said. "Every game is important to us. We've got three non-conference games left and two conference games. We want to be at our best for this stretch."