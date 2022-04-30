MOREHEAD, Ky. - Prior to 2017, UT Martin didn't have a beach volleyball team.
The program struggled to get off the ground after its inception, with losing seasons its first two years.
But this afternoon, the Skyhawks accomplished something unprecedented.
The program not only won its first OVC beach volleyball championship today; it also became the first OVC team to win the automatic qualifier for the NCAA Championship.
"So proud of the team," said head coach Jaclynn Wilson. "It's been a complete team effort to get to this point. I couldn't be more proud of the individuals we have in the program, and the efforts they showed this weekend on the court. We can't be more excited to go to the sweet 16, get the first automatic qualifier ever for the OVC. We're really proud to represent the OVC, and head down to Gulf Shores next week."
The Skyhawks completed a perfect a three-match run through the tournament today in Morehead, Kentucky. They knocked off Morehead State in the championship 3-2.
They will now play in the 16-team NCAA Championship, which begins on may 4 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. UT Martin will face the No. 1 seed USC.