Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Massac, southern Pope, central Livingston and northwestern McCracken Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT... At 1110 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near New Columbia, or 7 miles northwest of Metropolis, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Metropolis and New Columbia around 1120 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Brookport and Burna. This includes the following highways... Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 2. Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 26 and 38. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH