CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO -- The UT Martin Skyhawks defeated both Morehead State and Tennessee Tech on Wednesday afternoon at Dalhousie Golf Club to win their second straight Ohio Valley Conference Championship.
The Skyhawks began the day facing Morehead State in the semifinals of the match-play portion of this years OVC Tournament. UT Martin would come from behind to win 3-2.
Senior Tate Chumley entered the final two holes of his match down one, before winning at 17 and 18. That would be the final and deciding point.
UT Martin would then go on to defeat Tennessee Tech in the championship match 3-2.
Once again, it was Chumley who was able to score the final point for the Skyhawks as they claimed the schools 3rd OVC Title.
Next up for the Skyhawks is a trip to the NCAA Regionals. They will find out where they will be playing on May 4th during the NCAA Selection Show.