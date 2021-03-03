UT Martin women advance to OVC Tournament semifinals

UT Martin sophomore Dasia Young scored a game-high 24 points, while making 16-of-18 free throws, and grabbed 11 rebounds as the top-seeded Skyhawks beat Eastern Illinois 65-56 in the opening round of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in Evansville.
With OVC Player of the Year Chelsey Perry sidelined again with a hip injury, Young led the Skyhawks back to the OVC Tournament semifinals for the 11th-time in the last 12 years. Seygan Robins had 14 points, and Maddie Waldrop chipped in with 12 for the Skyhawks. UT Martin Head Coach Kevin McMillan said his team's pedigree is what has helped them all season long.
"Seygan is a two-time state champion," McMillan said. "Dasia is a kid, she's coming. She's not where she needs to be, and she knows it, but she's coming. She's had to shoulder an unfair burden this year with Chelsey going down. You've got Maddie Waldrop out there who's won a state championship. Kiannah Grant has won a state championship. When you have those kind of kids coming from those kinds of high school programs, at least it's going to give your team a good chance to win."
The Skyhawks will play the winner of Jacksonville State and Tennessee Tech Friday in the tournament semifinals.