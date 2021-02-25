UT Martin senior Maddie Waldrop scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Skyhawks to a 68-52 win over SIUE on Thursday in Edwardsville. The win clinched a second-straight Ohio Valley Conference regular season championship for the Skyhawks.
SIUE led the game 13-2 with 2:00 left in the first quarter before the Skyhawks finally got their offense clicking. Along with Waldrop's 19, Dasia Young scored 15 points, and Damiah Griffin chipped in with 14.
UT Martin played without reigning Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year Chelsey Perry for the seventh-time in the last month as she continues to deal with a nagging hip injury.
With her 19 points today, Waldrop also became the 17th player in UT Martin history to eclipse 1,000 points in her career.
"Very, very, very deserving," UT Martin Women's Basketball Coach Kevin McMillan said after the game. "For a kid that's as selfless as she is, she's not somebody that comes in and says 'I'm going to score a lot of points.' She's going to come out here and do what her team needs her to do. I think it's great she got a thousand. That's a phenomenal feat for anybody in a career."
The Skyhawks have clinched the #1 seed in next week's OVC Tournament in Evansville. They'll wrap up the regular season Saturday at Eastern Illinois.
