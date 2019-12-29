FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Tennessee at Martin women’s basketball team proved to be no match against No. 20 Arkansas on Sunday afternoon, falling on the road 96-46.
The Skyhawks (4-7) closed out nonconference play with their fourth nationally ranked foe of the season. UT Martin would be overmatched in its final game of 2019 after being limited to a season-low 46 points while dropping its sixth road contest of the season.
UT Martin struggled to find its groove throughout the contest as the team shot just 31.1 percent from the floor. The Skyhawks would stumble against the Razorback defense by committing 26 turnovers while being the recipient of six blocks. Of the team’s 26 turnovers, Arkansas would tally 18 steals while scoring 36 points off said turnovers.
Reigning OVC Player of the Week Chelsey Perry would lead the Skyhawks once again in scoring after nearly tallying a double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds. Perry was joined in double figures by sophomore forward Damiah Griffin who tallied points on the afternoon.
Arkansas (12-1) saw four different players score in double figures behind a game-high from Alexis Tolefree with 23 points. Meanwhile, the trio of Chelsea Dungee (16), Amber Ramirez (14) and A’Tyanna Gaulden also scored in double figures.
UT Martin will now turn its focus to Ohio Valley Conference play with a road matchup at regional rival Murray State on Thursday, Jan. 2. Tipoff from the CFSB Center is scheduled for 5 p.m.
