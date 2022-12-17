SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The University of Tennessee at Martin women’s basketball team played its third game in six days with a limited roster but still went toe-to-toe with Missouri Valley Conference foe Missouri State before ultimately falling 68-59.
A depleted Skyhawks (4-7) squad competed throughout the contest despite just eight available players once again. Along with the limited depth, UT Martin also faced foul trouble which saw two other starters foul out of the contest midway through the fourth quarter.
Neither team shot the ball at a high rate but the game came down to the gritty plays which saw Missouri State tally 18 offensive boards and outrebound UT Martin by 14. The two squads also forced numerous turnovers as the Skyhawks tallied nine steals and forced 17 miscues.
UT Martin shot 36.8 percent from the floor while knocking down only 3-of-18 three-point attempts. Three players scored in double figures for the Skyhawks with Seygan Robins and Sharnecce Currie-Jelks each tossing in 14 points each. Robins led the defensive attack with four steals while Currie-Jelks added six rebounds. Freshman Anaya Brown narrowly missed out on her second straight double-double after scoring 12 points and snagging eight rebounds.
Missouri State (4-4) received a game-high 23 points off the bench from Kennedy Taylor who also added seven rebounds. The Lady Bears also saw the tandem of Sydney Wilson and Isabelle Delarue combine for 21 points. Meanwhile on the boards, Indya Green grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.
The Skyhawks will wrap up non-conference play with a trip to fellow MVC foe Evansville on Thursday, Dec. 22.