UT Martin's women's basketball team is back on campus going through their summer workouts at the Elam Center. For Head Coach Kevin McMillan, a big focus this summer is trying to figure out how to keep his team healthy during the upcoming season.
It was almost miraculous how the Skyhawks were able to win an Ohio Valley Conference regular season championship last year when you consider the fact players on the team missed around 150 combined games due to injury. They were constantly bringing a knife to the proverbial gun fight.
In the last week, McMillan brought in an injury prevention specialist to try to figure out how to cut that 150 number down significantly. While he won't get the official report back from the specialist until next week, McMillan already believes her visit was a success.
"We've had a lot of injuries over the last four or five years," McMillan said. "I wanted her to come in and analyze our program and analyze our kids to see if there's anything we can do, other than it just being the freak accident which happens in sports. It was really good to have her here. We all went through her program. Hopefully it's going to be beneficial to all of us."
Former Belmont star Darby Maggard has joined McMillan's staff as a grad assistant. Maggard was the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year. She was 1st Team All-OVC four times, helping the Bruins to four-straight OVC Tournament championships.